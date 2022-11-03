The Countdown: Early voting polling forecast, NJ police shooting exploring space

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we are looking at the early voting polling forecasts as Election Day is less than a week away.

FiveThirtyEight's polling forecast suggests Republicans are now favored to take full control of Congress, though the Senate remains a toss-up.

Political analyst and author Lincoln Mitchell joins us to dig into the details.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Newark police shooting

After a massive manhunt, the man suspected of shooting two Newark police officers was finally captured in the very same building the SWAT team surrounded the day before.

It appears 30-year-old Kendall Howard was hiding inside since the shooting Tuesday. These types of manhunts and standoffs appear to be some of the highest-stress situations police officers can be put through, but what's it like to actually be a part of it?

To help us answer that, we are joined live by John Jay professor and former chief of the Bergen County Police Department Brian Higgins.

Digging into deep space

NASA has has touted the recent DART mission - which deflected an asteroid - as a huge success, but the details are a bit too "science-y."

To help the rest of us understand why this was such a big deal, we spoke with a professor at George Mason University and president of the National Society of Black Physicists Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi.

