Police seek suspect who shot woman in her chin during argument on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE -- Police are looking for the man accused of shooting a woman in the face on the Lower East Side.

Officers say the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with the man. In the midst of the argument, the suspect shot her in the chin.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Stanton Street. Police say the victim and the shooter know each other.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

