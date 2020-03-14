13-year-old arrested in Manhattan coronavirus hate crime assault

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 13-year-old has been arrested on hate crime charges after police say an Asian man was kicked in the back and told to go back to China in East Harlem Tuesday night.

The 59-year-old victim walking south on Madison Avenue when he was attacked, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say the suspect yelled, "(Expletive) Chinese coronavirus," before telling the victim to go back to his country.

The victim had injuries to his hands and knees but refused medical attention.

He said the same suspect spat in his face and said Chinese have coronavirus on Saturday.

The suspect's identity is not being released because of his age, but he is charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityeast harlemmanhattanbias crimehate crimecoronavirushate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Testing ramps up, NYC schools to stay open
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
Coronavirus: Newark closes schools amid COVID-19 concerns
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting NBA player
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Man threatens to kill cab driver, robs him of $300 in Brooklyn
Show More
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
75% of US nursing homes cited, not preventing spread of disease
More TOP STORIES News