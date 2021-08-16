13-year-old boy robbed of necklace by 2 men on scooters in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10951372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CVS and Walgreens will start giving third COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only for those with weakened immune systems. Here's what to know.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was robbed by two men on scooters in the Bronx.It happened on Thursday, August 12 at 1:20 p.m. on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.Surveillance video shows the two men ride up to the boy and then snatch his necklace right off of him.The robbers then took off eastbound on Westchester Avenue.Fortunately, the boy was not hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------