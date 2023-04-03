5 people suffer non-life threatening injuries in Washington Heights building fire: Officials

Officials say the flames started at around 5:45 on the 6th floor of the building on West 155th Street. News Copter7 was overhead.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were injured after a fire broke out in a Washington Heights building Monday morning.

Newscopter7 was over the scene.

Officials say the flames started at around 5:45 on the 6th floor of the building near the intersection of West 155th Street and Amsterdam.

None of the injuries that victims sustained are life-threatening, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

