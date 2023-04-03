5 people suffer non-life threatening injuries in Washington Heights building fire: Officials

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were injured after a fire broke out in a Washington Heights building Monday morning.
Newscopter7 was over the scene.
Officials say the flames started at around 5:45 on the 6th floor of the building near the intersection of West 155th Street and Amsterdam.
None of the injuries that victims sustained are life-threatening, authorities say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.