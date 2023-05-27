  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man slashed after dispute in Bronx subway train station

By WABC logo
Saturday, May 27, 2023 4:55PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the left hand inside a subway train station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident took place just before 9 a.m. on the platform of the 1 train at the Van Cortlandt Park station.

The 58-year-old victim is stable condition after being treated at St. Barnabus Hospital.

According to authorities, there was a dispute prior to the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW