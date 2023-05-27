Man slashed after dispute in Bronx subway train station

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the left hand inside a subway train station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
Police say the incident took place just before 9 a.m. on the platform of the 1 train at the Van Cortlandt Park station.
The 58-year-old victim is stable condition after being treated at St. Barnabus Hospital.
According to authorities, there was a dispute prior to the attack.
An investigation is ongoing.
