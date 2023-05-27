Man slashed after dispute in Bronx subway train station

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the left hand inside a subway train station in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident took place just before 9 a.m. on the platform of the 1 train at the Van Cortlandt Park station.

The 58-year-old victim is stable condition after being treated at St. Barnabus Hospital.

According to authorities, there was a dispute prior to the attack.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.