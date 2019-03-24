Crime & Safety

14 cars smashed after 2 recycling crew coworkers in the Bronx get into fight

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Fourteen cars were banged up in the Bronx after two members of a recycling crew got into a fight.

Surveillance video from Hone Avenue in Morris Park shows the truck driver slamming into the cars around 1 a.m. Saturday while speeding off.

Police say the driver also head-butted his coworker before getting behind the wheel.

After the damage was done, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off.

The driver is still on the loose. There is no word on why he and his co-worker were fighting.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymorris parknew york citybronxaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling large wind-swept fire at LI apartment complex
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
Midtown synagogue offers prayer space to Islamic society after fire
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
No winners in Saturday's Powerball; jackpot rises to $750 million
Mom in drop-off line hides drugs in child's backpack: sheriff
1 dead, 1 critically injured in New Jersey shooting
Show More
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Woman killed in Manhattan hit-and-run crash
John P. Rivera identified as off-duty officer killed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News