14 cars smashed after 2 recycling crew coworkers in the Bronx get into fight

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Fourteen cars were banged up in the Bronx after two members of a recycling crew got into a fight.Surveillance video from Hone Avenue in Morris Park shows the truck driver slamming into the cars around 1 a.m. Saturday while speeding off.Police say the driver also head-butted his coworker before getting behind the wheel.After the damage was done, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off.The driver is still on the loose. There is no word on why he and his co-worker were fighting.----------