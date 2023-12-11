WABC PERCY JACKSON FAN EVENT SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)

WABC-TV, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sponsor"), ADDRESS.

II. ELIGIBILITY

The WABC Percy Jackson Fan Event Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal United States residents who reside in the Designated Market Area ("DMA") of WABC-TV, as determined by Nielsen Media Research Services, and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older. The DMA of WABC-TV covers the following counties in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania - New York: Kings, Queens, New York, Suffolk, Bronx, Nassau, Westchester, Richmond, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties; New Jersey: Bergen, Middlesex, Essex, Monmouth, Hudson, Ocean, Union, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Hunterdon and Warren counties; Connecticut: Fairfield county; Pennsylvania: Pike county, for purposes of this Contest, the foregoing counties shall be referred to collectively as the "Territory".

Any individuals (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, Disney Branded Television Media Relations, Allied Regional Marketing, other television and radio stations in the DMA, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying a prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, and any person who, within the past ninety (90) days, has been awarded a prize in any sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER

Starting on December 11, 2023 at 6:00am ET and ending on December 14, 2023 at 11:59pm ET ("Entry Period") you may enter the Sweepstakes by navigating the Internet to http://www.abc7ny.com ("Website"), locating the "Sweepstakes and Rules" section of the Website, clicking on the Sweepstakes themed image to be redirected to the link to the Sweepstakes entry form.

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE PRIZE.

Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry via the method listed above (each an "Entry" and collectively referred to herein as "Entries") per person during the Entry Period, regardless of how many Member accounts a person may have (as further described below). Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. One (1) Entry per person throughout the duration of the Entry Period.

To enter the Sweepstakes, you must be a registered member of One-ID ("Member").

Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging into One-ID through the Website with your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Member account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Member account and participate in the Sweepstakes.

Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.

By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your Entry (as described below), you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules. During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from ABC and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies or the prize provider. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.

Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for ensuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. Mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic Entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or Website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

A total of five (5) potential winners will be selected via a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period. Names will be drawn on or about December 15, 2023. Potential winners will be notified on or around the date of selection by telephone or email at the email address or phone number listed in their Member account profiles. Odds of winning depend on the total number of valid Entries received. Limit one (1) Prize per person and only one (1) person per household can win.

Final determination of the winners is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and procedures. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or email within twenty-four (24) hours after initial notification to the potential winner or return of the email notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts may result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential winners will be required to complete, sign and return within one (1) business day of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If a potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential winner cannot attend any programming connected with the Sweepstakes on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential winners may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the email listed in the Member account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

V. PRIZES

Five (5) Prizes are available. Each Prize consists of four (4) passes to a screening of Percy Jackson currently scheduled to take place on December 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET at AMC Lincoln Square, 1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 (the "Prize"). There is no retail value associated with this Prize.

The screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending the screening, you agree not to bring any audio or video recording devices into the venue and consent to a physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. Any attempted use of recording devices will result in immediate removal from the venue, forfeiture of the device, and may subject you to criminal and civil liability. Sponsor reserves the right to deny passes to any person or to deny any person with a pass entry to the screening for any reason. PASSES DO NOT GUARANTEE ADMISSION. SEATING AT THE SCREENING IS AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED BASIS. ARRIVE EARLY TO ENSURE SEATING. THIS SCREENING IS OVERBOOKED TO ENSURE A FULL HOUSE. VENUE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR OVER-BOOKING. Passes CANNOT BE SOLD, TRANSFERRED, AUCTIONED OR TRADED FOR ANY REASON. Duplicate passes will not be accepted. No compensation for denied entry.

All expenses not specifically provided for herein, including transportation to and from the venue, parking, concessions and merchandise (if applicable), are each winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of the Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor's control, including, but not limited to, cancellation in order to prevent the spread of COVID, and is not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof.

VI. RELEASES

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.

By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Disney Branded Television Media Relations, Allied Regional Marketing, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prizes, including, but not limited to, potential exposure to COVID-19 while attending the Prize event.

Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize.

Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST



Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including, but not limited to, acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.

These Official Rules will be posted on http://www.abc7ny.com for at least thirty (30) days after winner(s) are notified or announced.