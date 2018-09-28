Top Videos
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from BK apartment
Police ID suspect after teen fatally shot on Brooklyn basketball court
Senate Judiciary Committee debates Kavanaugh nomination
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- AccuTrack Radar
- AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain sparks flash flooding
- Your AccuWeather Forecast
- Cleanup underway after drenching rain causes severe flooding in New Jersey, Connecticut
- Workers rescued from New Jersey industrial park stranded by floodwaters
- Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
- Fall Weather Forecast: Late summer or early winter in 2018?
- AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
- Puerto Rico supermarket 'just about' back to normal following renovations after Hurricane Maria
- Hurricane Maria Recovery: Joe Torres reports from Puerto Rico
- Hurricane Maria, rebuild can't break spirit of Puerto Rico town where storm made landfall
- HURRICANE FLORENCE PHOTOS: Images of the historic floods in NC and beyond
Featured
- PHOTOS: Emmys gold carpet looks
- PHOTOS: See who won big at the Emmys
- PHOTOS: Images of the historic Florence floods in NC and beyond
- John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
- Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
- PHOTOS: Father of baby found in river arraigned
- PHOTOS of Tuesday's lightning strikes around NYC
- Photos of sharks captured off Fire Island
- PHOTOS from steam pipe explosion in Flatiron