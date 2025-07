56-year-old man stabbed in head on 1 train; person of interest in custody

HARLEM (WABC) -- A 56-year-old man was stabbed in the head on a subway train in Harlem Monday morning.

Police say he was stabbed on a southbound 1 train as it pulled into the 145 St. station just after 6 a.m.

He appeared to be sleeping on the train when he was attacked for an unknown reason.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition with a head injury.

A person of interest was quickly taken into custody with charges pending.