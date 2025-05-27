Inside Rikers Island : Exclusive look at flooding, sewage complaints

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has investigated the violence, the staffing levels, even the sexual abuse allegations inside Rikers Island. Now, we're getting an exclusive look at some of the living conditions inside the complex.

"It's not a place you want to go, even to visit your loved ones," said Tammy Reed.

She would know, she visited her son at Rikers in 2019.

"It's just horrific," said Reed.

Reed is part of a coalition of people who wanted to know what was happening behind the barbed wire and requested all complaints made by inmates and visitors over the past five years.

After waiting a year and a half, the NYC Department of Corrections provided a series of pictures and a spreadsheet of more than 700 complaints. A majority of the complaints, 380, were about jail flooding and 277 complaints about sewage.

"Just the scale of what we saw and the lack of resolution for so many of those complaints was the disturbing part," said Elena Weissman of Vote Solar, who's part of the Renewable Rikers coalition.

"It's horrifying, I mean no one should be exposed to any of that and I just can't believe that it took us so long to get this information back," said Weissman.

The NYC Department of Correction said in a statement:

"Environmental concerns that are reported are investigated and, if confirmed, addressed as soon as possible. The department has plumbers on staff and we have the ability to work with outside vendors for specialized tasks. Once any identified issues are abated, the affected areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with cleaning solutions readily available in the housing areas. Cleaning staff are equipped with PPE, and any hazardous materials are discarded and appropriately labeled."

Six years ago, the City Council voted to close Rikers in 2027 and build four new smaller jails in the boroughs -- jails that are nowhere near completion.

The coalition has a vested interest in closing the jail on schedule. They want the site turned into a new wastewater treatment facility and a renewable energy hub.

"Unfortunately, under this mayor, closing Rikers hasn't been a priority," said Darren Mack of Freedom Agenda.

The NYC Department of Correction told Eyewitness News it's working to facilitate the transition as "quickly as possible" but said there are challenges reaching the goal.

At a recent town hall hearing, the mayor said the new plan has significant challenges.

"It cost us $8 billion when they first created this plan. You know how much it is now? $16 billion," said Mayor Eric Adams.

He said the four new smaller jails combined can only hold about 62% of the inmates currently incarcerated on Rikers Island.

"There's something that has seemed to have left our city and government - common sense," said Mayor Adams.

