Unlicensed day care in Clarkstown shut down after kids found in dangerous, overcrowded conditions

CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) -- An unlicensed and crowded day care center in Rockland County has been shut down after town inspectors found children being cared for under dangerous conditions.

Day care is meant to be a nurturing, safe environment for babies and toddlers, but one particular day care should have never existed, according to authorities in Rockland County.

The town of Clarkstown discovered an illegally operating day care with infants sleeping in nightmarish, and hellish conditions, and were in imminent risk of danger.

According to Clarkstown officials, the day care operated out of two buildings on Maple Avenue.

The owner of the buildings had a certificate of occupancy for a house of worship in one location, and had petitioned to operate a day care, but that petition was never approved.

On top of that, the building had a max occupancy of 33, and yet, police who were tipped off, found 69 kids and 21 adults inside.

Eyewitness News spoke to a woman named Nancy, who said she heard kids when she was in the area.

"I was curious, and I kind of peeked over the fence and noticed there were -- I don't even know how many -- but maybe 50, 60 kids back there," she said.

So, I was wondering where this day care center was.

Police say part of it was located under a tobacco shop, a windowless basement that housed pack and plays alongside propane cylinders.

"These conditions were horrendous," said Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann. "Thirty children in an unfinished basement with gas cans. That's not acceptable."

"That's horrible. Yeah, they could get hurt. You know, I'm a nurse, and... yeah, I would hate to even think of what could happen to them," Noreen Bauer said.

On Tuesday, Child Protective Services evacuated everyone from the site, and there's now a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit against the owner. Criminal charges could also be filed.

