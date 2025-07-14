G train service suspended on select days for a month as MTA works on modernization project

NEW YORK (WABC) -- G train service is suspended between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues on select weeknights and weekends starting July 14 through August 18 as the MTA resumes work on its long-running signal modernization project.

There will be free shuttle bus service making all stops between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue.

The train will make all stops between Church Avenue and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue.

G train riders already endured a "summer of pain" last year, when large sections of the line were shut down for upgrades. Since then, the MTA has completed three more phases of round-the-clock outages.

The train's signal system dates back to the 1930s and is now being modernized with a state-of-the-art Communications-based Train Control (CBTC), which will bring more reliable service to the 160,000 riders who take the train every day.

Once the $368 million project is completed, the G train will be the third line in the subway system to be fully converted to CBTC, following the L train and 7 train.

Closures

Weekdays: 9:45 pm - 5 am

Weekends: 9:45 pm Friday - Early Monday