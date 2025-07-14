Andrew Cuomo pushes to unify vote against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The race for City Hall continues as the general election is approaching and the Democratic primary winner, Zohran Mamdani continues to pick up steam.

Former Governor Cuomo, who fell short in the primary, isn't going down without a fight-- trying another tactic to halt the popularity the assemblyman saw in the polls.

Cuomo has said he will remain in the race at least through September. He is proposing a pledge: all remaining candidates agree to honor the results of an independent poll. The winner would move forward to campaign against Mamdani, while the others would bow out of the race to avoid splitting votes.

His spokesperson issued a statement saying,

"We do not see any path to victory for Mayor Adams. This is the time to put aside the usual political selfishness and agree to do what is truly best for all New Yorkers."

Mayor Adams has rejected the poll concept and wasted no time clapping back at Cuomo.

"Let's not forget the damage he caused as governor. Cuomo led the charge on a flawed bail reform. He failed New York's most vulnerable during COVID. Now, Cuomo is wasting time and dividing voters. He failed then - and he's failing New Yorkers now," said Adams.

Political analyst Hank Sheinkopf weighed in on Cuomo's proposal, "Frankly Andrew Cuomo is going to have to convince an awful lot of people that he can actually win. He just took an historical drubbing after spending the kind of money he did from a guy that no one had ever heard of before."

The suggestion was also extended to Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. He told Eyewitness News he would not agree to such a poll.

"Andrew Cuomo lost his primary and hides in the Hamptons. Eric Adams skipped his and fled to Fort Lauderdale. I'm the only candidate with a majority party nomination, a 50-year record of serving New Yorkers, and a real path to victory," Sliwa said.

When Zohran Mamdani took the democratic primary by storm, a new political star was unleashed.

Despite his Democratic socialist policies, he is now the Democratic nominee going into the November race.

Many predict he could become the first Muslim mayor to move into Gracie Mansion, however the old guards are not giving up that easily.