Paterson to call on leaders to come together to defeat Mamdani in NYC mayoral election

The former governor wants leaders to get together to defeat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election.

The former governor wants leaders to get together to defeat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election.

The former governor wants leaders to get together to defeat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election.

The former governor wants leaders to get together to defeat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Governor David Paterson, along with several other political leaders, are planning to hold a press conference in Midtown to discuss New York City's mayoral election.

The former governor of New York is expected to call on members of the Democratic party to come together to defeat current Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Paterson had previously supported former Governor Andrew Cuomo's bid for mayor.

However, with three independent candidates currently in the race, he will address what he calls the urgent need for strategic unity in order to defeat Mamdani in the general election.

Governor Paterson will also discuss the possibility of other candidates withdrawing to consolidate support and strengthen the chances of victory in a race with increasing voter fragmentation.

Former Governor Paterson is also the former Democratic State Chair.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.