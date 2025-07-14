15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver during NYPD pursuit identified

Antonio Benitez was riding an e-bike when he was fatally struck on Saturday night in North New Hyde Park.

Police say it started around 8 p.m. on Saturday after they responded to a 911 call for a knifepoint robbery on Hillside Avenue in Bellerose, Queens.

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have identified the 15-year-old boy killed in a deadly hit and run while he was being pursued by police on Long Island over the weekend.

Antonio Benitez, of Garden City Park, was riding an e-bike when he was fatally struck on Saturday night in North New Hyde Park.

NYPD officers were pursuing Benitez from Bellerose, Queens, where they say he was accused of a knife-point robbery.

However, the teen's loved ones are heartbroken and say Benitez was a great kid. They are having a tough time believing he was part of a robbery and want more answers from police.

According to a GoFundMe, Benitez was a New Hyde Park Memorial student who was passionate about lacrosse, football, and biking with his friends.

The GoFundMe says that Benitez was known for his kindness, humor and deep love for his family and friends.

GoFundMe

The driver who police say hit Benitez, 28-year-old Ruyan Ali, did not have a license.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with fatality, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, and multiple other traffic violations.

Ali pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Sunday in Nassau District Court.

