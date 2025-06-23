Jimmy Awards to be held tonight in celebration of high school theater; 110 students set to compete

110 high school students nominated for Jimmy Awards got to see their faces on a Times Square billboard.

110 high school students nominated for Jimmy Awards got to see their faces on a Times Square billboard.

110 high school students nominated for Jimmy Awards got to see their faces on a Times Square billboard.

110 high school students nominated for Jimmy Awards got to see their faces on a Times Square billboard.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The Jimmy Awards, which celebrate excellence in high school musical theater, will be held on Monday night in New York City.

Hosted by acclaimed performer Josh Groban, the high school theater awards ceremony will be held at the Minskoff Theatre, and will be available to stream live online when it begins at 7:30 p.m. on June 23. More information about the live stream will be available on jimmyawards.com ahead of the ceremony.

(Video in media player above is from a previous report)

During the ceremony, the 110 nominees will compete for the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress prizes.

The full list of nominees is also available online.

Additionally, the Jimmy Awards selected Elena Ferrante-Martin from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, and KoKo M. Thornton from Enloe High School in Durham as the 2025 recipients of the Inspiring Teacher Award.

Student reporters Jayden Hope Fernando from the Rita Moreno Awards in San Jose, and Jose Antonia Morales from The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards in San Antonia, will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media. The two were selected through a nationwide submissions process.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.