New York high school students recognized for theater excellence set to compete at 2025 Jimmy Awards

Joelle Garguilo has more on the local high school theater students set to compete at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the local high school theater students set to compete at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the local high school theater students set to compete at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the local high school theater students set to compete at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The theater stars of tomorrow are pursuing their dreams today with performances that could launch their careers on Broadway and beyond.

On Broadway, we honor outstanding performances at the Tony Awards, but when we talk about celebrating excellence in high school theater, that's the Jimmy Awards.

In order to get to the Jimmy Awards, students have to compete in a regional competition and win. Here in the greater New York area, we call those the Roger Rees Awards.

Jack Ceglie of the Long Island High School for the Arts and Gloria Manning from Manhattan's Professional Performing Arts School are this year's winners of the Roger Rees Award for Outstanding Performance in a Musical.

"I've been a nominee for the past two years, and this is just like a long time coming for me. I have no words," Ceglie said.

Manning also shared her thoughts and feelings after receiving the award.

"It's very heavy, a lot heavier than I thought it was, but I love it," she said.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Awards nominees announced in celebration of high school theater

110 high school students nominated for Jimmy Awards got to see their faces on a Times Square billboard.

Ceglie and Manning were chosen from 50 finalists representing 13 counties in the greater New York area. Getting to this moment has been months, even years in the making.

"Over the past two years, I've let myself just like grow as an artist and work on my craft, work on what makes me happy," Ceglie said.

For Manning, she credits her family for inspiring her passion for the performing arts.

"It has been very long. Ever since I was a little girl, I've always loved to sing and dance. Both of my parents are singers, and that's how I fell in love with music, Just being surrounded by music all the time," Manning siad.

A panel of seven judges sitting front and center were tasked with the impossible: picking the winners and two runners-up.

"I'm looking for obviously a voice, but what I'm really looking for is storytelling," said Beth Leavel, one of the judges for the Roger Rees Awards.

The judges ultimately chose Bobby Silverstein and Grace Kiamie as the winners of the Emerging Artists Award. Silverstein was shocked when he heard his name called.

"I'm standing in the wings and not expecting my name to be called, and just being able to stand up there doing something I love, singing something I worked so endlessly on is such a rewarding feeling. The best moment of my life," Silverstein said.

Kiamie was also left speechless when she was announced as the winner.

"It was pretty surreal. I did not foresee this outcome happening for me tonight, but it was very special and I tried to stay present in the moment," Kiamie said.

Up next: the 16th annual Jimmy Awards hosted by Josh Groban, where Ceglie and Manning will represent the greater New York City area. If they cannot perform for any reason, Silverstein and Kiamie will be there to step in.

All of them just grateful for the recognition and all the people who helped them along the way.

The 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. The event will be livestreamed, and you can find more information on the Jimmy Awards website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.