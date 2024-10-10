16th annual Jimmy Awards to return to Broadway's Minskoff Theatre June 2025

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Over 100 of the best and brightest high school musical theater stars will be in New York for the 16th annual Jimmy Awards.

The talent showcase, featuring 110 nominees, will be held at Broadway Minskoff Theatre on West 45th Street at 7:30 p.m. on June 23 next year.

The nominees will participate in both ensemble and solo performances.

They will get the chance to display their vocal, dance and acting ability.

At the end, judges will give out awards for the Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"The Jimmy Awards not only have an immense impact on the lives of the nominees, but also on the theatre community at large," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League.

To date, more than 1,000 student nominees have participated in the program.

The program impacts about 130,000 students who participate in over 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the country.

Named after Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

