Everything to know about the 2025 Pride March in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Happy Pride from the ABC 7 New York Family!

WABC-TV is proud to join the festivities once again at the 2025 NYC Pride March, which will kick off on Sunday, June 29 at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Millions of spectators, community members and allies are expected to attend the march, which is considered one of the largest LGBTQIA+ demonstrations around the world. Organized by Heritage of Pride, the event began as an annual demonstration commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and has since evolved into a global symbol of resilience, unity and activism.

Pride 2025 Theme: "Rise Up: Pride in Protest"

This year's theme is "Rise Up: Pride in Protest."

Organizers say the theme reflects the Pride movement's origins in protest - and is a powerful call to action for communities and allies to rally and march in defiant celebration, advocacy and solidarity.

"Rise Up: Pride in Protest" meets the moment before us and honors the legacy of the first Pride March in 1970, which commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, organizers said.

"This year, more than ever, we acknowledge that Pride can be celebrated in many ways, but at the heart of our mission, we recognize that we must also remain steadfast in protest," said Kazz Alexander, NYC Pride Co-Chair. "The challenges we face today, particularly in this political climate, require us to stand together in solidarity. We must support one another, because when the most marginalized among us are granted their rights, all of us benefit. Pride is not merely a celebration of identity-it is a powerful statement of resistance, affirming that justice and equity will ultimately prevail for those who live and love on the margins."

Grand Marshals for Pride 2025

The list of grand marshals includes Karine Jean-Pierre, Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo and Trans formative Schools.

According to event organizers, NYC Pride selected the Grand Marshals in recognition of their resilience, activism and diverse contributions to uplifting the queer community and advancing LGBTQIA+ progress in New York City and beyond.

"Our marshals this year remind us that we are stronger when we are united in our fight for equality and liberation," Alexander said. "They reflect the understanding that LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights."

You can read more about each of this year's grand marshals on the NYC Pride website.

REWATCH: 2024 New York City Pride March

Pride Events

PrideFest: Where Equality Takes Center Stage

PrideFest returns on Sunday, June 29, with its renowned LGBTQIA+ street fair for its 31st anniversary. As the largest LGBTQIA+ street festival in NYC, PrideFest promises a day filled with excitement and celebration. This event encompasses various components, including StageFest, FamilyFest, CommunityFest and FoodFest, offering a diverse range of experiences for attendees of all backgrounds.

Youth Pride

Youth Pride takes place on Saturday, June 28 at the South Street Seaport Museum - Pier 16 and The Seaport - Pier 17, ages 13-24, for a vibrant celebration honoring LGBTQIA+ youth, offering a safe space for empowerment, education and community building.

For more information and updates on the 2025 Pride March celebration and other events, visit nycpride.org and to sign up to volunteer please visit nycpride.org/volunteer and fill out the brief form.

June has been an important month for the LGBTQIA+ rights movement since New York City's first Pride march - then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day" march - on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQIA+ rights.

For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.

