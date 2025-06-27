NYPD outlines security plans for Sunday's NYC Pride March

More than one million people are expected at the country's largest celebration.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- New York City's Pride March is on Sunday and the NYPD has released details about how it plans to keep parade goers safe.

More than one million people are expected at the country's biggest celebration, which starts off at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The NYPD says the route will be reinforced with 10,000 metal barriers along with sanitation trucks, police cars and uniform officers.

There are no credible threats, but Commissioner Jessica Tisch says some procedures will be amplified because of the conflicts in the Middle East.

"New York City will always be a place where every person can freely and openly be who they are, everywhere, all the time," Tisch said.

Police said there will be limited pedestrian crossings as well as street closures to accommodate the march.

Outside of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, the crosswalk is splashed with pride colors and vendors are swarming to get ready for a massive party on Sunday.

The celebration is set to crescendo with the largest Pride March in all of North America.

"It's a great energy, the whole city comes together," Payton Oliviareising said.

As the festivities get underway, many are aware of the current climate.

The U.S. Naval ship Harvey Milk, named after pioneering gay rights activist and Navy veteran, was renamed on Friday.

"It's a little bit scarier. I'm a little bit looking over my shoulder more," Bria Lee said.

"It can be disheartening but I can't give up," a passerby said.

"We will not allow any form of hate to get in the way of that celebration," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Officials are urging people to use public transportation.

ABC 7 New York will have live team coverage and broadcast the march starting at 12 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream abc7NY.

