Public hearings underway for Con Ed's proposed rate hikes in New York City, Westchester

CORTLANDT MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) -- A series of public hearings got underway over Con Edison's proposed electric and gas rate hikes.

The State Public Service Commissioner heard concerns at a hearing in Cortlandt Manor and in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The utility wants to increase electric bills by 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3%, which could add up to an extra $300 per month for customers.

The rate hikes would take effect next year if they are approved by the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and other lawmakers are asking the Public Service Commission to reject the proposal.

Con Ed was criticized Tuesday for high executive pay, its guaranteed 10% return on improvement projects and accused of having residential customers shoulder the cost of commercial infrastructure projects.

Many say what is most maddening is the fee charged to deliver electricity which often exceeds actual usage.

Opponents to the rate hikes say they would add to the economic hardship already experienced by working-class New Yorkers.

"At the end of the day, we want our individuals to be able to afford to live here, we want them to be able to have choices and how much utility they use so they can alter their bills to be able to impact their quality of life and how they live here," Westchester County Legislator Erika Pierce said.

There will be additional public hearings throughout New York City and Westchester as the Public Service Commission continues its 11-month review of the proposed rate hike.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.