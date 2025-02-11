Gov. Kathy Hochul directs state to reject Con Edison proposed rate hikes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke out Tuesday morning about the proposed Con Edison rate hikes for New York City and Westchester residents.

Hochul is directing the state to reject the proposal and said she will launch an investigation into compensation packages at the utility

The governor said the utility should not be able to raise costs on New Yorkers while continue paying large salaries.

Last week, Con Ed announced it was asking state regulators for permission to hike electric bills by an average of 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3% starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

The utility company said it would help fund investments in clean energy and infrastructure upgrades needed as severe weather becomes more frequent and severe.

The investment plan is subject to approval by the New York State Public Service Commission.

A spokesperson for Con Ed released the following statement:

"Affordability in our state and country touches every aspect of New Yorkers' daily life-from energy to housing to groceries. Con Edison is acutely aware of this, which is why we work with customers to make utility bills more affordable. Our energy efficiency programs help our customers use less energy and save money, we've invested 300 million dollars in energy assistance programs for low- and moderate-income customers in 2024 and continue work to enroll all eligible customers, and advocate for policy changes to make utility bills more affordable. We also have a responsibility to continue to safely and efficiently deliver the nation's most reliable power while complying with state laws and regulations. That means fortifying the grid in the face of increasingly severe extreme weather, bringing renewable energy sources online to help meet the state's clean power goals, and supporting the workforce we need to conduct ongoing maintenance and swiftly respond to customer service calls. Con Edison, as we always have, stands ready to work with stakeholders and the public to balance all of these priorities and continue to deliver safe and reliable power while using our customers' dollars as efficiently as possible."

