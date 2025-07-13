New Jersey prepares for massive crowds at MetLife Stadium for FIFA Club World Cup Final

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Final preparations are underway as tens of thousands of soccer fans flock to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

More than 80,000 people are expected to flood MetLife Stadium for Sunday's match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain, which kicks off at 3 p.m.

The match is almost sold out, and public transit will be busier than usual, including on New Jersey Transit and at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.

MetLife Stadium was chosen as part of a joint bid by New York and New Jersey to host matches. Sunday's final is one of eight games hosted in the Tri-State, including five stage matches.

The FIFA Club World Cup Final is considered a trial run for New Jersey, because MetLife is hosting the World Cup Final next year.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pointed to three dimensions to gauge the success of Sunday's event: safety and security, public transportation, and in-stadium fan experience.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are expected to attend the match, so expect heightened security at the event. There's already a command center in Kearny that was set up at the beginning of the tournament for New Jersey and local police, the NYPD and the FBI.

State officials say next year's tournament is projected to make between $3-4 billion and draw between 1-2 million visitors, all while creating 14,000 jobs.

Right now though, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated match-up between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Murphy weighed in on the timing of Sunday's match.

"I don't want to speak for FIFA, but Europe is a huge market for soccer and they want the games to be played in sort of a primetime evening slot, which would be 9 p.m. in Europe, 8 p.m. in the UK. That's usually the driving reason for this," Murphy said.

Gates will open at MetLife Stadium to eventgoers starting at noon.

ALSO READ: Thousands of fans to flock to NJ for FIFA Club World Cup tournament

Anthony Johnson reports on he World Cup tournament coming to MetLife stadium.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.