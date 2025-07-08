What to buy and what to skip this Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amazon's popular Prime Day is here.

This year, the annual summer sales event starts early and there is a big change.

Amazon will run Prime Day for four full days from Tuesday through Friday, July 11.

That's twice the typical 48 hours, meaning double the opportunities to save.

This is the first major change to the duration of Amazon's summer Prime Day festivities since 2017, when the third-ever sale changed from one day to two days.

But with all these deals how do you know what to snag and what to skip?

Some hot products include the Echo Spot.

This brings your Echo Dot to your bedside table bringing a lot of fun features to the alarm clock.

Amazon has a lot of their tech line on sale these Prime Days.

You should see this at 44% off which brings it from $79 to $44.

There is a really popular toy called the Tonies box.

This is great for parents looking to get their kids away from screens. You can swap out the characters on top to tell different stories and this pack comes many of our favorite Disney friends.

It is a great time to snag it since it will be 41% off and just over $100.

The Shark hair dryer with two attachments can be a great alternative to the Dyson, which is pretty pricey.

Now is an even better time to buy it because it's expected to be 50% off, but this is a deal that won't drop until later in the week, so be patient and set your price alerts.

A big deal is on the Nespresso machine.

This deal is for the full set, so you're bringing the cafe to your home. You've got the milk frother and all the bells and whistles.

This is going to be 35% off bringing it under $150, or you could get it without the frother for a little over $100.

With so many deals, how do you know what's truly a bargain?

When you have sales this big there is a tendency to overspend and buy a lot of things you don't need.

So it's important to keep that in mind.

