15-year-old killed after apparent subway surfing incident on Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was pronounced dead after striking his head and falling between cars of a Staten Island Railway train Wednesday afternoon.

He appears to have been subway surfing.

Officers say the 15-year-old was riding with friends when he climbed alone above a train car and came in contact with an overhead structure that struck him, causing trauma to the head.

The victim was taken from the Eltingville Station to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he died.

"This was an awful situation that demonstrates again the deadly risk taken by anyone who attempts to subway surf," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. "Our hearts go out to loved ones who have senselessly lost a child and we continue to encourage teenagers find safer ways to seek thrills."

An investigation is ongoing.

