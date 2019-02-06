A 15-year-old boy was slashed and three people are being sought near a school complex in Manhattan Wednesday.It happened near 351 West 18th Street, a building that houses several schools.Those schools include Quest to Learn, Hudson High School of Learning Technologies, Humanities Preparatory Academy, James Baldwin School, Landmark High School and Manhattan Business Academy.The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Health Flex with injuries described as non-life threatening.Police are actively searching for three suspects.The circumstances of the incident are presently unknown, but police say it does not appear to be a robbery.----------