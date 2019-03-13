150 residents displaced by massive Yonkers apartment building fire

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire that raged for several hours Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Yonkers.The 4-alarm fire broke out at about 6:15 p.m. on the top floor of a 6-story building on Parkview Avenue near Garrett Place. The building borders Bronxville.More than 100 firefighters from several city agencies battled the blaze that continued to burn out of control.The top floor collapsed as the fire ravaged the building's roof.Rescuers pounded through apartment doors to search for residents before officials pulled firefighters from inside, opting instead to fight it from outside."It's quite a shock to come home to it," said resident Arthur Weisenseel. "This is a dramatic scene, to say the least."Two buildings had to be evacuated. About 150 residents have been displaced, according to the Red Cross."You look at a building like that, that building's got to be well over 75 years old," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. "There are lots of places for fires to hide in buildings like that and when they get started, they are very stubborn, they don't want to stop."One elderly woman called her son to help her during the chaos."I just heard a lot of people shouting," the woman said."She called me and said that there was something going on and she didn't know what it was because she is almost blind," her son said. "So we came running over, we live nearby, came running over, came over, went upstairs and got her."There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is not yet known, but investigators are looking into a report there had been plumbing or welding work in an upstairs apartment.----------