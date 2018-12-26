A 16-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured in a fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Queens.The fire began just after 8:30 p.m. in a second-floor apartment in the complex on Merrick Boulevard near Ursina Road in St. Albans.The girl's mother came home to find the apartment full of smoke.Residents rushed out of their homes smelling smoke and hearing people screaming in the hallway, according to witnesses.The fire was out within 30 minutes, but clutter inside the apartment made it more difficult for firefighters to search through the home.The girl has been identified as Lamonies Smith. Her 56-year-old mother and a 76-year-old neighbor were hospitalized in serious condition.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------