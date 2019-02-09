At least 18 people were injured in a school bus crash in the Bronx.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Claremont Parkway and Fulton Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said the bus was T-boned by a minivan and then crashed into three parked cars.While the cause of the incident remains under investigation, police said the driver of the minivan was unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle. Charges are pending.Police said 17 teenagers suffered minor injuries and an adult suffered a serious injury.----------