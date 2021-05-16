17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in Bronx shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old killed, 4 others wounded in NYC shooting

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Webster Ave in the Claremont section.

Police believe the shooting happened at Claremont Park and the rear of a McDonald's.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a 17-year-old male unconsciously and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS responded and transported the male to BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced deceased.

Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital. They are in stable condition.

A 31-year-old male was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old female shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old male shot twice in the right leg and a 24-year-old male shot in the right buttocks and left leg. They all in stable condition.



The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremontnew york citybronxcrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA prepares for 24/7 subway service, outdoor dining curfew ends Monday
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
AccuWeather: Sun and a shower
Police: Man punches woman in wheelchair in the face on MTA bus
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in NJ: Police
Missing TX tiger found safe; suspect's wife turned big cat over to authorities: police
Show More
Dozens of rescued puppies arrive on Long Island
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events including march
Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
More TOP STORIES News