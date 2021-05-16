17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in Bronx shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night.The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Webster Ave in the Claremont section.Police believe the shooting happened at Claremont Park and the rear of a McDonald's.Upon arrival, officers say they discovered a 17-year-old male unconsciously and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.EMS responded and transported the male to BronxCare Health System where he was pronounced deceased.Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital. They are in stable condition.A 31-year-old male was shot in the left leg, a 28-year-old female shot in the right leg, a 25-year-old male shot twice in the right leg and a 24-year-old male shot in the right buttocks and left leg. They all in stable condition.The investigation is ongoing.----------