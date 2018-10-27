2 arrested in shooting involving rapper Tekashi69

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police say they've made two arrests in a shooting involving a rapper's entourage in front of a Manhattan restaurant.

The NYPD said on Saturday that Zachary Bunce, of Wyandanch, New York and Faheem Walter, of Manhattan were each charged with gang assault.

The shooting happened Friday night as rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine, and a group including Bunce and Walter were trying to enter Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side.

Police said after they were turned away, the suspects returned and hit an armed private security guard with a chair. They said the guard shot Walter, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his client wasn't present during the shooting.

There was no information available on Saturday about attorneys for Bunce and Walter.

