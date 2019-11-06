2 believed dead in Jamesburg, New Jersey house fire; 3rd person unaccounted for

JAMESBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are believed dead in a fire that tore through a home in Jamesburg, New Jersey.
The bodies of what appear to be two residents were found inside the house on Sheridan Street early Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire inside the home just before 3:30 a.m.
A third person was not immediately accounted for.
The cause of the fire was not known.
Middlesex County officials and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office will investigate.
