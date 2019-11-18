2 brothers shot, 1 fatally at NYCHA complex in Soundview

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Two brothers were shot outside a public housing complex in the Bronx, killing one of them.

Police say the two men were standing outside the Soundview Houses Sunday night when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

Stephon Brown, 19, was shot in the back and killed.

His 21-year-old brother was struck in the arm and is in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests at this point and it's not clear what led to the shooting

