boat accident

2 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego; 23 hospitalized

City of San Diego Fire-Rescue's account tweeted that a rescue effort is underway for a capsized boat. (@SDFD/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO -- Two people are dead and nearly two dozen were hospitalized after a boat capsized in San Diego, ABC News has learned.

Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, San Diego Fire-Rescue's account Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.



Of the 25 aboard the vessel, five people needed CPR, and two of those people died, an official told ABC News. The 23 others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Emergency responders are continuing to search the nearby water for other possible survivors, according to SDFD.

It is not clear where the boat was headed, and no word on what caused the boat to overturn.

This happened in federal water jurisdiction, so federal officials will handle the investigation. San Diego is assisting federal authorities.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoboatsrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Coast Guard: Search for missing crew to be suspended
Coast Guard finds 1 dead from capsized vessel off Louisiana
Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
College student from Bronx missing from Buffalo State
NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote
Man from NYC killed, 4 others injured in New Rochelle shooting
Bone Appetit: Some Hilton hotels offering special menu for dogs
Florida private school won't employ vaccinated teachers
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
Show More
11 injured in restaurant deck collapse in Tennessee
Macy's Flower Show in bloom once again
Suspect wanted after 2 teens shot while walking in NYC
State TV: Iran reaches deals to release prisoners; US denies
5 victims in deadly Israel stampede were from Tri-State area
More TOP STORIES News