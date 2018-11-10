FATAL CRASH

2 dead after wrong-way motorcycle crash in Sunnyside, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were killed in a wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens early Saturday morning.

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Two people were killed in a wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens early Saturday morning.

It happened at 38th Street and 43rd Avenue in the Sunnyside section around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a van was traveling north on a one-way street, 43rd Avenue, when it was struck head-on by a motorcycle traveling southbound in the wrong direction at a high speed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, lying in the roadway with severe body trauma. Police said the man had been operating the motorcycle, and the woman was a passenger.

They were transported to Elmhurst Hospital where both were pronounced dead.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and refused medical attention.

No arrests were made, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashmotorcycle accidentwrong waySunnysideQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man attacks, robs woman inside Midtown meat shop
Con Edison: 5 injured, including police officers, when Bronx manhole explodes
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
Out-of-control wildfires cause death, destruction in California
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
NYC food trucks to soon get letter grades like restaurants
Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez says she can't afford DC apartment
Woman charged with spitting on Muslim family in Jersey City
Show More
Family says bus aide attacked developmentally disabled daughter
Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
6 dead in massive Northern California wildfire
Father attempts to kill family in Bronx fire, FDNY says
More News