2 deceased newborns discovered at New Jersey recycling center

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two deceased newborns were discovered in a recycling center in New Jersey.

Authorities discovered the unidentified newborns at the Colgate Paper Stock company on Industrial Drive in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick police responded to the commercial business just after 9 a.m. Wednesday and recovered the first newborn.

The investigation at the facility led to the recovery of a second newborn approximately six hours later.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor is now working alongside investigators, who are waiting for the medical examiner to determine if the babies are related, when and how they died and how old they are.

The incident remains under investigation.

Items can be picked up or dropped off at the facility according to the company's website.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Det. Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, at (732) 745-4060.

