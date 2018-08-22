injured when SUV jumps curb on East Side of Manhattan

Police say at least one pedestrian was struck when a car jumped a curb and struck a pole on the East Side of Manhattan.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two drivers are under arrest following a crash on the East Side of Manhattan that left three people hurt.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon at East 31st Street and 3rd Avenue in Kips Bay.

Police say a car and an SUV collided, causing the car to jump a curb and hit a trash can and a pole.

A 30-year-old female pedestrian was struck and injured by the flying trash can, and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two people in the SUV were also hospitalized, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Both drivers were arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Some streets near the scene of the accident were shut down.
