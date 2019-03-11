2 men extricated from overturned car after crash in East Flatbush

Toni Yates reports from the scene of the crash in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men had to be extricated from a car that overturned in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

The vehicle flipped on Kings Highway just before 3:45 a.m. in East Flatbush. It came to rest against a pole.

There were reports the car also caught fire.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical, but stable condition. His passenger was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Circumstances of this crash are unknown, but speed may have been a factor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

