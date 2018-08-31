WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Two more ambulances have been vandalized in a string of attacks targeting FDNY vehicles in Manhattan.
The latest incident happened Friday morning, when the rescue vehicles were hit with graffiti in Washington Heights.
One of the ambulances was vandalized at EMS Station 13 on West 172nd Street, while the other was at Battalion 13/Engine 93/Ladder 45 on West 181 Street.
Earlier this week, swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were scratched into the sides of ambulances.
Surveillance video of the suspect
Police confirm six ambulances were vandalized at EMS Station 13, and the FDNY tweeted a picture of the suspect for whom police are searching.
They say he was seen drawing swastikas and scribbled the words "Nazi pigs" on the vehicles about 7 a.m. Sunday at the EMS station on West 172nd Street.
The suspect is described in between his 30s and 40s, wearing a maroon shirt with jean shorts and carrying a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 718-722-3600.
