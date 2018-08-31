2 more ambulances vandalized with swastikas in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two more ambulances have been vandalized in a string of attacks targeting FDNY vehicles in Manhattan.

The latest incident happened Friday morning, when the rescue vehicles were hit with graffiti in Washington Heights.

One of the ambulances was vandalized at EMS Station 13 on West 172nd Street, while the other was at Battalion 13/Engine 93/Ladder 45 on West 181 Street.

Earlier this week, swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were scratched into the sides of ambulances.

Surveillance video of the suspect
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is accused of scratching swastikas into 5 FDNY ambulances.

EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is acused of vandalizing 5 FDNY ambulances with swastikas.


Police confirm six ambulances were vandalized at EMS Station 13, and the FDNY tweeted a picture of the suspect for whom police are searching.

They say he was seen drawing swastikas and scribbled the words "Nazi pigs" on the vehicles about 7 a.m. Sunday at the EMS station on West 172nd Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the vandalism from Washington Heights.


The suspect is described in between his 30s and 40s, wearing a maroon shirt with jean shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 718-722-3600.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismambulanceswastikaemtgraffitiWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ couple ordered to give homeless Samaritan all donations
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
NYPD: Man confesses to dismembering girlfriend in 2014
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
Man arrested in attack on MTA bus driver in Brooklyn
Police pursuit ends with fiery car crash in Fairfield
Show More
Tenants forced out of NYC building finally returning home
6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble
Man shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
NYPD set to begin new pot policy, will issue summonses
Underground transformer fires burn in Forest Hills
More News