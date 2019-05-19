2 New Jersey police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two New Jersey police officers are injured after they were dragged by a fleeing suspect during a traffic stop - and it was all caught on body camera.

The officers arrived in Newark to check on a man in a white car who was possibly not feeling well - quickly, they realized the man was up to no good.

Jacob Wolski was allegedly doing drugs. The 30-year-old refused officer's commands once the car door opened.

As the officers leaned in to question him, Wolski pressed on the accelerator and took off, dragging the two officers several feet - leaving one of the officers with a minor head injury, and another with a hand injury.

Before Wolski took off, those officers recorded his license plate, and when they put that information out to other agencies, he didn't get far. He was later caught in Edison

Wolski is now facing charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also has an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countypolice officer injuredpolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed after falling nearly 30 feet near Grand Central Terminal
Man accused of thrusting loaded gun into police officer's chest
Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square
Plane lands safely at JFK following bird strike
Man opens fire on NYC playground during baseball game
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Show More
15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Maleah Davis' mom: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
NJ chlorine factory fire prompts traffic, air control warnings
More TOP STORIES News