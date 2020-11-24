2 NYPD officers shot while responding to Queens domestic call, suspect dead

The officers are alert, conscious, stable, and talking to police officials at the hospital, but both may need surgery.
Officials tell Eyewitness News the suspect had a history of domestic violence and that the home was the site of four prior domestic violence calls.
There was a massive police presence after the shooting at the house on 179th Street near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens.
The officers were walking a woman, believed to be the wife of the suspect and a domestic violence victim, home to collect her belongings.
The suspect opened fire on the officers, and they returned fire.
NewsCopter7 was over the scene:
One officer was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.
Fellow officers rushed the wounded cops to Jamaica Hospital, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
People were advised to avoid the area due to police activity.
