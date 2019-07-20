2 pedestrians struck by car while crossing street in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured after being struck by a car on the Upper West Side on Friday, police say.The victims were struck on 98th Street and West End Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.Police say both pedestrians were crossing West End Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by a grey Acura.The victims were described as a male in his 50s and a 65-year-old female.Both pedestrians are expected to survive.Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------