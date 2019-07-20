2 pedestrians struck by car while crossing street in New York City

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured after being struck by a car on the Upper West Side on Friday, police say.

The victims were struck on 98th Street and West End Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police say both pedestrians were crossing West End Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by a grey Acura.

The victims were described as a male in his 50s and a 65-year-old female.

Both pedestrians are expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

