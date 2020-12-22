2 people, service dog exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8854333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A hiker in Connecticut recalled his close encounter with an injured bald eagle and his comical effort to rescue it before Wednesday's snowstorm.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two people opened a cabin door and exited a plane via the emergency slide at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning.Delta Airlines Flight 462 was headed to Atlanta and was taxiing out when the incident occurred.Officials with Delta said a party of two opened the door and exited through the slide. They are also believed to have taken a service dog with them down the slide.The plane then returned to the gate where other passengers deplaned and were put on alternate flights.The plane was checked by maintenance technicians after the incident and was scheduled to return to service Monday evening.It is not yet clear if the passengers were arrested or if they are facing charges.----------