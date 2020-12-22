2 people, service dog exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia

FILE image

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two people opened a cabin door and exited a plane via the emergency slide at LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning.

Delta Airlines Flight 462 was headed to Atlanta and was taxiing out when the incident occurred.

Officials with Delta said a party of two opened the door and exited through the slide. They are also believed to have taken a service dog with them down the slide.

ALSO READ | Concern mounting after EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on United flight falls ill

The plane then returned to the gate where other passengers deplaned and were put on alternate flights.

The plane was checked by maintenance technicians after the incident and was scheduled to return to service Monday evening.

It is not yet clear if the passengers were arrested or if they are facing charges.

Related topics:
new york cityqueenseast elmhurstlaguardia airportplane evacuatedflight emergencydelta
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
