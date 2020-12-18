CT hiker recalls rescuing injured bald eagle before snow storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8853870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lee Goldberg has the latest snow totals throughout the Tri-State.

THOMASTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A hiker in Connecticut recalled his close encounter with an injured bald eagle and his effort to rescue it before Wednesday's snowstorm.Joe Colombie was hiking in Thomaston when he came across the eagle lying motionless on the ground.He said he called for help and authorities asked him to carry it out on his own.Colombie said he sat with the eagle talking to it for about 30 minutes before attempting to pick it up.He told the bird he would get it help if it promised not to hurt him."It looked a little scared, but then once I got it I kind of just held it out like arm's length away from me at first just so it wouldn't try to attack me. Then that got really tiring after the first mile so I brought it in closer to my body, to put the weight differently. I was singing America the Beautiful to it so it would calm down a little bit. It screeched a little bit, but it was pretty calm," Colombie said.The eagle is expected to make a full recovery.----------