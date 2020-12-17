SNOW TOTALS: How much fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the New York City, Tri-State area.
The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
Darien 2.0 in 0742 PM 12/16 Broadcast Media
Bridgeport 0.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Broadcast Media
NEW JERSEY
Essex County
Newark 3.1 in 0800 PM 12/16 Official NWS Obs
Fairfield 1.5 in 0818 PM 12/16 Public
Hudson County
Harrison 5.0 in 0800 PM 12/16 CO-OP Observer
Passaic County
Wayne 4.0 in 0800 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
West Milford 1.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
Union County
Rahway 5.5 in 0755 PM 12/16 Public
Elizabeth 3.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
NEW YORK
Kings County
Coney Island 2.5 in 0730 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
Battery Park 2.0 in 0730 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
Nassau County
East Williston 4.0 in 0810 PM 12/16 Public
Manhasset 3.8 in 0809 PM 12/16 Public
Seaford 3.5 in 0812 PM 12/16 Public
Plainedge 3.3 in 0717 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
Farmingdale 2.0 in 0726 PM 12/16 NWS Employee
New York County
Central Park 2.6 in 0700 PM 12/16 Central Park Conservancy
Battery Park 2.1 in 0615 PM 12/16 Emergency Mngr
Orange County
Middletown 1.0 in 0630 PM 12/16 Public
Queens County
Jamaica 3.7 in 0730 PM 12/16 Emergency Mngr
N Ozone Park 3.0 in 0715 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
Whitestone 2.0 in 0755 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
LaGuardia Airport 1.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS Obs
Kennedy Airport 1.3 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS Obs
Richmond County
Todt Hill 3.0 in 0714 PM 12/16 Public
Suffolk County
S Deer Park 2.5 in 0749 PM 12/16 Public
Babylon 2.1 in 0730 PM 12/16 Broadcast Media
Hampton Bays 2.0 in 0743 PM 12/16 Public
Upton 1.7 in 0700 PM 12/16 NWS Office
Islip Airport 1.3 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS Obs
Westchester County
White Plains 1.8 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter
