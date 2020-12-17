SNOW TOTALS: How much fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the New York City, Tri-State area.The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):Fairfield CountyDarien 2.0 in 0742 PM 12/16 Broadcast MediaBridgeport 0.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Broadcast MediaEssex CountyNewark 3.1 in 0800 PM 12/16 Official NWS ObsFairfield 1.5 in 0818 PM 12/16 PublicHudson CountyHarrison 5.0 in 0800 PM 12/16 CO-OP ObserverPassaic CountyWayne 4.0 in 0800 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterWest Milford 1.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterUnion CountyRahway 5.5 in 0755 PM 12/16 PublicElizabeth 3.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterKings CountyConey Island 2.5 in 0730 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterBattery Park 2.0 in 0730 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterNassau CountyEast Williston 4.0 in 0810 PM 12/16 PublicManhasset 3.8 in 0809 PM 12/16 PublicSeaford 3.5 in 0812 PM 12/16 PublicPlainedge 3.3 in 0717 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterFarmingdale 2.0 in 0726 PM 12/16 NWS EmployeeNew York CountyCentral Park 2.6 in 0700 PM 12/16 Central Park ConservancyBattery Park 2.1 in 0615 PM 12/16 Emergency MngrOrange CountyMiddletown 1.0 in 0630 PM 12/16 PublicQueens CountyJamaica 3.7 in 0730 PM 12/16 Emergency MngrN Ozone Park 3.0 in 0715 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterWhitestone 2.0 in 0755 PM 12/16 Trained SpotterLaGuardia Airport 1.5 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS ObsKennedy Airport 1.3 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS ObsRichmond CountyTodt Hill 3.0 in 0714 PM 12/16 PublicSuffolk CountyS Deer Park 2.5 in 0749 PM 12/16 PublicBabylon 2.1 in 0730 PM 12/16 Broadcast MediaHampton Bays 2.0 in 0743 PM 12/16 PublicUpton 1.7 in 0700 PM 12/16 NWS OfficeIslip Airport 1.3 in 0700 PM 12/16 Official NWS ObsWestchester CountyWhite Plains 1.8 in 0700 PM 12/16 Trained Spotter----------