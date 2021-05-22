2 people shot at Bronx subway station, NYPD reports

By Eyewitness News
2 people shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot at a subway station in the Bronx, police say.

The shooting occurred Saturday on the mezzanine level leading to the trains at the the182nd-183rd St. stop of the B/D, officials say.



Police say a 21-year-old attempted to rob the 40-year-old victim, and a struggle occurred. The suspect's gun then went off, and both were shot. One was shot in the face.

It is unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. There is no word on their conditions. No one else was injured.

The suspect is in police custody at the hospital.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

