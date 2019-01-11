2 people shot in Jersey City mall food court

EMBED </>More Videos

Video posted on Twitter shows people evacuating the Newport Centre Mall. (Credit: @lifeofjai)

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mall in New Jersey was been evacuated after two people were shot, police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.



One victim was shot in the stomach and another one was shot in the arm. The victims are in critical, but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

CeFaan Kim has more from the scene:


The Jersey City Police Department evacuated the mall quickly. It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended, or if he is one of the victims. Police are currently looking at surveillance to determine what happened.

Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover.

The motive of the shooting is unclear, but officials are looking into whether it was gang-related.

It is not clear when the mall will re-open.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
Child found dead after police find blood-spattered woman
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Body of baby at center of alleged fake kidnapping found
NYCHA tenants in Brooklyn left in the cold without heat
Show More
911 audio shows panic after comatose woman gave birth
Female police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Legionella bacteria detected in water at Brooklyn hospital
Alleged peeping Tom brings ladder to Westchester home
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
More News