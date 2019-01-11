2 people shot in Jersey City mall food court

I DARE SOMEONE TO TELL ME ITS TOO SOON TO TALK ABOUT IT. SCREAMING AND CRYING PEOPLE. INJURY AND DEATH. HYSTERIA AND GRIEF. THIS IS WHAT GUN VIOLENCE BRINGS. pic.twitter.com/gA2pbGD5ay — Jai (@lifeofjai) January 12, 2019

A mall in New Jersey was been evacuated after two people were shot, police say.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.One victim was shot in the stomach and another one was shot in the arm. The victims are in critical, but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center.The Jersey City Police Department evacuated the mall quickly. It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended, or if he is one of the victims. Police are currently looking at surveillance to determine what happened.Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover.The motive of the shooting is unclear, but officials are looking into whether it was gang-related.It is not clear when the mall will re-open.