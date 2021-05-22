2 people shot while on the subway, NYPD reports

By Eyewitness News
2 people shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.

The shooting occurred Saturday on the D line at 182nd Street in the Grand Concourse section, officials say.



Trains will be bypassing the 182nd-183rd Street station while an investigation is underway.



There is no word on the conditions of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

