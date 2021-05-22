2 people shot while on the subway, NYPD reports

There is an active police scene at the 182-183 St station (B/D) in the Bronx with subway service bypassing the station. Follow @NYCTSubway for latest on service updates if your travel plans are affected. pic.twitter.com/CGhA1X0eUP — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 22, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

GRAND CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.The shooting occurred Saturday on the D line at 182nd Street in the Grand Concourse section, officials say.Trains will be bypassing the 182nd-183rd Street station while an investigation is underway.There is no word on the conditions of the victims or what led up to the shooting.----------