2 people shot while on the subway, NYPD reports

The shooting occurred Saturday on the D line at 182nd Street in the Grand Concourse section, officials say.
Trains will be bypassing the 182nd-183rd Street station while an investigation is underway.
There is an active police scene at the 182-183 St station (B/D) in the Bronx with subway service bypassing the station. Follow @NYCTSubway for latest on service updates if your travel plans are affected. pic.twitter.com/CGhA1X0eUP— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 22, 2021
There is no word on the conditions of the victims or what led up to the shooting.
