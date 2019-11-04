2 shot, 1 fatally, at Bronx intersection, Mercedes flees the scene

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, on a street in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 157th Street and Elton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police are looking for a white Mercedes that fled the scene, and they believe the gunfire came from inside the vehicle.

The victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead with gunshot wounds to the head and leg.

A 32-year-old man remains in series condition after suffering gunshot wound to right leg.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after some sort of dispute, but it is unclear if the victims were the intended targets.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

